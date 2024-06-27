There was no prior framework says Turaga

There was no framework on the fight against the escalating drug problem in Fiji.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga.

Turaga says the 2023 to 2028 National Counter Narcotics Strategy is a platform that provides a roadmap for this important war against drugs.

He adds that narcotics court is a key part of the strategy and in addressing the challenges.

Turaga says legal reform is a key issue because you have to change the law to reflect the current circumstances.

“We are not only focusing on the offense, we are also focusing on the perpetrators so that they can be and that is the key part. They can be cured. That’s what we want what the society to be involved in, in terms of reintegration into the society. It is like the yellow ribbon program for the Fiji Corrections Service.”

According to the statistics in the Strategy significant offending age category is 18 to 35 years, who are basically youths and young adults.

Those aged between 36yrs to 55yrs fall into the second most significant offending age category.

In 2019 a total of 1,184 offenders were arrested, while 1,476 were arrested in 2020 representing approximately a 25 percent increase.

The number of offenders arrested for drug-related crimes decreased in 2021 to 1,004 and again increased in 2022 and 2023.

In 2023 accused persons arrested was 1556 which represents approximately a 29 percent increase when compared to 1,205 offenders in 2022.