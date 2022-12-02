The Hot Bread Kitchen celebrates 40 years of service

The Hot Bread Kitchen’s success over the past four decades has been largely attributed to their focus on offering a positive experience to their customers.

Founder, Doctor Mere Samisoni revealed this at The Hot Bread Kitchen’s 40th Anniversary celebration in Suva last night.

Dr Samisoni says it is important to have a relationship that is balanced.

“I learnt to respect the land, the people, the sea, the air and everybody – for that you have a relationship … before you have a relationship, you have first to respect yourself… cause when you respect yourself, you can have a relationship that is balanced.”

The former nurse turned businesswoman says she started building her entrepreneurship skills from a young age, and has mastered and carried it on to date.



Founder, Doctor Mere Samisoni

She says creation and innovation is also key to their successful business.

Dr Samisoni is advising Fijians to use their God-gifted talents wisely and positively, and not to bury their talents but learn to multiply it.

As a woman of faith, she reveals her strength is the ability to be fair.

The Hot Bread Kitchen employs about 650 Fijians in their 27 outlets.

It plans to open two more shops in Labasa and Sigatoka in the near future and has invested in a $5m Centralized Factory in Viti Levu.