Telecom Fiji becomes authorized reseller of Starlink

[Source: Supplied]

Telecom Fiji announced a partnership with Starlink to leverage their advanced satellite network through an agreement where they will expand their services and offer high-speed internet access to a wider range of customers in Fiji.

Starlink’s advanced technology will integrate with Telecom’s existing technology portfolio, providing a comprehensive range of connectivity and digital solutions tailored for the local market.

Telecom Fiji remains committed to bridging the digital divide in Fiji. By becoming a reseller of Starlink’s services, they will be able to offer reliable internet access to previously underserved areas.

Article continues after advertisement

Telecom Fiji Chief Executive Charles Goundar says this initiative aligns with Telecom Fiji’s vision of fostering a more connected Fiji by providing broader access to the global digital community.

Goundar adds that this collaboration will allow them to bring advanced satellite technology to the most remote parts of Fiji, ensuring that every business and community can thrive in the digital age.

The Chief Executive of Telecom Fiji states that as a Starlink reseller, Telecom Fiji will offer comprehensive connectivity packages that enable businesses to work seamlessly with ICT solutions for streamlined communication.

By leveraging Starlink’s advanced satellite technology, Telecom Fiji is now well-positioned to deliver high-speed internet solutions to businesses and communities across Fiji.

Telecom Fiji says this expanded service portfolio will empower customers to participate more fully in the digital age and access the tools they need to succeed.