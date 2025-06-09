Teen remanded in Naduna idol vandalism case

file photo

A 19-year-old has been remanded after being accused of damaging a Lord Hanuman statue at a prayer house in Naduna, Labasa earlier this week.

Igenasio Masiwini appeared before Magistrate Safaira Ratu facing one count of damaging property.

Court documents state that between August 18 and 19, Masiwini allegedly caused damage to the idol, valued at $150.

The prosecution highlighted the seriousness of the case, noting that the statue is a religious icon used daily for prayers.

Masiwini’s lawyer from Legal Aid argued for his release on strict bail conditions, pointing out that he is a first-time offender and is willing to pay for the damaged statue.

Magistrate Ratu remanded Masiwini, with the case scheduled to return to court on September 3 for a formal bail application.

