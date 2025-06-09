Teen from Samabula found dead

[Photo/file]

The body found at Tamaivua-i-Wai yesterday has been identified as a 15-year-old student from Samabula.

He had been missing since Christmas Eve.

Police said the teenager left home with friends to travel into Suva City but did not return.

His family searched for him in the settlement and with relatives and friends.

They visited Samabula Police Station yesterday to lodge a missing person report.

Police said a 30-year-old man discovered the body in the afternoon and alerted police.

The victim’s parents later identified him by the clothes found at the scene.

Police confirmed that investigations into the teenager’s death are ongoing.

