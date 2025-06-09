Technology opens opportunities for women with disabilities

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran highlights how technology is transforming opportunities for women and girls with disabilities.

Kiran says, with 96 percent national connectivity, digital platforms are enabling women to sell crafts and produce online, access education remotely, and use assistive tools such as screen readers, voice commands, and sign-language learning apps.

“We watch a lot of creativity and learning platforms and it provides a real opportunity for growth for many who have limited mobility access.”

These innovations reduce isolation, build independence, and amplify voices that were once excluded from civic life.

She stresses that technology must remain a tool of empowerment, not exclusion, and urged stronger accountability from service providers to ensure safe participation.

Advocates say the challenge is to balance risks with opportunities — ensuring women with disabilities can confidently embrace digital spaces that foster creativity, connection, and economic independence.

