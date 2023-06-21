Technology hinders reading culture

Digital distractions have been eroding the culture of children reading books at home and in school.

As a result, the Education Ministry has established a new Reading Unit to address this.

Permanent Secretary, Timoci Bure says the Unit will supplement the work of library services to strengthen reading and reinvent the culture in schools.

Bure states technology is causing the downturn in reading culture.

“It’s quite a challenge now to ask students to make sure that they take a book from the library or visit the library, and I believe some of our students are going to the technology that they have access to instead of taking a book out of the school library. The days were past when we saw people travelling on public buses having a book to themselves to read, but now it’s quite a different environment altogether, we move into a bus we see people all engaged in their own electronic devices.”

A new American Corner has been launched at the Suva City Carnegie Library, and US Ambassador to Fiji Marrie Damour says this will enhance student participation in reading.

“This corner will be your place to learn, research, and brainstorm about issues and events in ways that will help to chart your future as well. As the future of the entire blue Pacific.”

This five-year partnership includes investments in furniture, internet access, eLearning resources, updated books, computers, and magazine subscriptions.

The newly added corner will also host weekly activities for the public that will focus on science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics.