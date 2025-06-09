Technology gaps cloud police investigation and operations: COMPOL

[Photo: IOM UN AND MIGRATION]

The Fiji Police Force has acknowledged that outdated technology and infrastructure have limited its ability to effectively respond to modern crimes, but says a major digital overhaul is now underway.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the Force is moving in the right direction after years of operating with inconsistent and fragmented systems, particularly in addressing cybercrime and human trafficking.

Speaking during the launch of a FAIR digital system supported by the International Organization for Migration on eliminating Human Trafficking, Tudravu confirmed that police infrastructure was previously inadequate, especially in terms of connectivity.

He says a Memorandum of Understanding has now been signed with a telecommunications provider to roll out a nationwide wide area network, allowing police stations and community posts across the country to be digitally connected through fibre technology.

Tudravu says the Police IT Unit has been working closely with stakeholders to build a unified platform, adding that it was a necessary shift towards modern, technology-driven policing.

He adds that the newly introduced FAIR system demonstrates how data integration and analysis can strengthen both crime prevention and response, particularly in cybercrime and human trafficking investigations.

He says 2026 will be a “year of uniformity,” as police work to streamline operations, improve coordination, and ensure different units are no longer operating in silos.

He further says that cybercrime is a growing threat, which police previously lacked the specialised equipment needed to extract and analyse digital evidence, particularly from social media platforms, referring to the Viber messages leaked on social media late last year.

However, he reaffirmed that through partnerships with international agencies, the Fiji Police Force now has access to specialised machines and licensed technology to begin addressing online crimes more effectively.

He also acknowledged increasing pressure from the judiciary, as courts require higher standards of digital evidence before convictions can be secured.

