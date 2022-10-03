Technology crucial in building resilience

Fiji needs to keep up with innovation and technology, particularly in the field of agriculture.

This is the view of Monash University academic, Professor Paresh Narayan, who says developing countries like Fiji are lagging behind in adopting technology that can increase their resilience to climate change in the agriculture sector.

The Australia-based Monash University Academic was part of the recent ‘Climate Change, SME sector and food insecurities in Fiji’ stakeholder workshop.

Professor Narayan says although a technology policy matrix has been developed, its implementation is yet to start.

“What we want to do is to work with development partners and our key stakeholders in trying to see how we can bring those technologies and get access to them and start to implement those technologies because it’s part of the policy-making.”

According to Narayan, no decision has been made on whether the policy plan will be sector or country-specific.