Team of 40 from MoH tours Lau

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

A team of 40 health personnel is in the Lau Group to not only improve the physical infrastructure of healthcare services there but also to enhance the overall health outcomes of the communities.

The team consists primarily of medical professionals and maintenance specialists hailing from the Eastern and Central Divisions.

The Health Ministry says the mission will involve comprehensive medical outreach and facility upgrades across several islands, including Ono-i-Lau, Vatoa, Moala, Matuku, Totoya, and Vanuavatu.

Article continues after advertisement

For the maintenance team, this trip serves as a continuation of their previous efforts in November, during which they successfully completed refurbishment projects in six different facilities within a tight time frame of two and a half weeks.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.