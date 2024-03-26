Team initiates study for Vanua Levu road upgrade project

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

A team from China, led by Ambassador Zhou Jian are in Fiji to commence feasibility study for the road upgrading project earmarked for parts of Vanua Levu.

The team yesterday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to provide an overview of the proposed study which is set to unfold over the next two weeks.

The project backed by China Aid aims to focus on the maintenance and upgrade of 80 kilometres of rural roads, including sections of the Natewa-West Coast and the Nabalebale-Naviavia/Dawara Roads in Cakaudrove along with a portion of the Nabouwalu-Makolei Road in Bua.

Earlier this year, a formal exchange of notes between the PM and Ambassador Zhou solidified the collaboration for this China Aid initiative.

Rabuka conveyed the government’s gratitude to the Chinese government for their ongoing support emphasizing the socio-economic benefits the project will bring to the people of Vanua Levu.

With an estimated budget of $300 million, the road upgrade initiative is poised to become the flagship project under China’s Global Development Initiative known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The project will involve the construction of 22 bridges and it will also improve access to medical facilities as well as the campuses of the University of the South Pacific and Fiji National University in Labasa.

The project is expected to pave the way for future developments including advancements in tourism and renewable energy such as hydro power projects in Vanua Levu.