Teachers deserve better says Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says teachers should not have to bear the burden of bureaucratic delays.

Seruiratu is responding to claims by some teachers that they have not been paid for at least the last eight weeks.

The opposition leader says teachers have families who depend on their income to survive.

He says the delay in payment has left them struggling to meet basic needs.

Therefore, he says it is crucial for the government and the Education Ministry to act swiftly to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro had stated that teachers need to follow proper channels when raising grievances.

FBC News understands the comments have been made in reference to the issue after it was posted on social media.

Meanwhile, we have also been reliably informed that these teachers have been advised that the matter is being addressed.

Questions regarding this have also been sent to the minister.

