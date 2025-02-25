TD10F upgraded to tropical cyclone

He adds that TC Seru is closer to Vanuatu and is gradually moving southeastward.

On this track, it is expected to pass west of Fiji.

“Tropical Cyclone Seru will remain to the west of Fiji. But with that being said, the initial concern is for our mariners because of the strong northwest winds. There have been reports of waves because of the waves that are coming with Tropical Cyclone Seru.”

Funaki states that as TC Seru moves to the west of Fiji, some of the rain associated with it could be experienced in the western division.

