TCF council to feature at Australian Fair

The Textile Clothing and Footwear Council of Fiji will once again be represented at the upcoming Australia International Sourcing Fair to be held next week in Victoria Melbourne.

The TCF President Inbamalar Wanarajan highlighted this in a statement.

Wanarajan says that Fiji is partaking in this exhibition after the COVID period as Fiji is an important regional sourcing hub for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific islands.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that the ‘Make it in Fiji’ campaign, initiated more than 10 years ago through the AUSAID funding support program has helped to define a once reeling industry.

The TCF president states that Fiji’s manufacturers are flexible in providing shorter, custom runs for premier customer service.

Wanarajan says that Fiji’s manufacturers have elevated the art of short, made-to-order runs to a new level and Fiji was also remarkably agile during COVID and its business and reliability has a reputable supplier firmly established and proven.

She states that Fiji manufacturers are quite diverse and touch on most areas of garment manufacturing, anything from heavy-duty industrial to highly refined professional is produced out of Fiji.

The TCF Council of Fiji and the Fiji Government have been active in promoting and marketing FIJI and the TCF globally.

The TCF Council of Fiji invites all interested parties to stop by its booth K34 at the sourcing fair from November 19th to 21st November.