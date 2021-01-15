Home

TC Yasa

Tents provided for boarding students at Lekutu

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 16, 2021 4:20 pm

Boarding students at Lekutu District School in Bua will be accommodated in tents.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told villagers on Tavea Island, their children will be able to attend classes when the new school year starts on Monday.

Tavea Village Headman, Josevata Veibete told the Prime Minister 34 children from the village are enrolled to board at the school this year.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Veibete says they are reluctant to send their children to school due to the destruction of the boarding facilities.

He told the Prime Minister in his visit to the island yesterday they need help in this regard.

Bainimarama told the villagers arrangements have been made for three tents to be provided to the school for the boarding students.

The school caters to boarding students from Years 1 to 8.

