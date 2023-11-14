TC Mal keeping southerly track

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

While Tropical Cyclone Mal is moving towards Fiji, it is keeping a southerly track.

Acting Meteorology Services Director Bipen Prakash says people living in Yasawa-i-Rara and Lautoka should start feeling strong winds now.

“This evening it was located 230 km west of Yasawa, or around 240 km west northwest of Nadi. It is moving. We can clearly see this system in our radar network and it is moving it towards the Fiji group, but it is keeping more on southerly track now. So based on the current projected path, it is likely to pass and come close to Fiji over the course of tonight. Already very significant winds are being experienced. I can confirm that we are experiencing winds close to 30 knots, gusting to 40 knots over the Yasawa-i-Rara and as well as we have been receiving reports of some winds in Lautoka as well. So other parts of the especially Western Division, Vatulele, and Kadavu and nearby small islands will feel the impacts of this system.”

Praksah says they are monitoring the situation as they expect the system to have an impact on many parts of the country later tonight.

“I think they should brace for the impact. Now, it’s already having impact on parts of the country, but the impact would be very much dependent on how close the system will come, close to the land area. So we are very carefully monitoring the situation now, and we expect that this system will have an impact overnight of many parts of the country, especially the areas which I have highlighted.”

According to Fiji Metrological Services, a flash flood warning remains in force for flood prone areas, small streams and low lying areas of Viti Levu.

A flash flood alert remains in force for flood prone areas, small streams and low lying areas in the Bua, and Cakaudrove provinces through to Wailevu and Savusavu.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says possible impacts include flooding of roads, irish crossings and bridges in low lying areas and flood plains are likely.