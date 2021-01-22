Rakiraki village severely affected by flood

Rakiraki village in Ra was severely affected by flooding due to heavy rain associated with TC Ana.

Rakiraki villager Ateca Vola says it is now drizzling, however, they’re still experiencing gusts of winds.

Vola says floodwater has receded and villagers in evacuation centres are returning to their home to whatever is left behind by TC Ana.

Article continues after advertisement

Rakiraki Town was not spared by the cyclone as well.