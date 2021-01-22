Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners

Businesses in Labasa Town remain closed today following the heavy flooding yesterday.

All businesses in town were under almost two meters of floodwaters after the Labasa River burst its banks.

Only a handful of business owners are in town, checking out their shops and cleaning up the mud and debris left behind by the floods.

Jai Kumar of Classic Electronics says this is the first time they have experienced such a big flooding which has damaged most of their goods.

Kumar told FBC News it was really disheartening when he entered his shop this morning to see the damage caused by the flood.

He says they will not be cleaning their shop today over fears there could be another flooding with another Tropical Depression over the horizon.

BSP Bank, Fiji Development Bank, Bank of Baroda staff are already cleaning up the silt and debris deposited by the floodwaters.

At least two shoe shop owners are cleaning up their shops.

Other businesses remain closed as they await the passing of the TF 07F.