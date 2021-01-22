TC Ana
Farmers urged to take necessary precautions
January 31, 2021 8:50 pm
[Source: Anith Singh]
The Agriculture Ministry is urging farmers to take precautions and move livestock to higher ground as TC Ana makes it way out of Fiji.
The Ministry is calling on farmers to closely monitor the weather situation and ensure necessary arrangements are made to minimize damage to their livelihoods.
More rain and gale force winds is expected for the greater Viti Levu areas and parts of Vanua Levu for tonight.
Farmers in Labasa moving their livestock to higher grounds. #TCAna pic.twitter.com/K9C8LiJ9AV
— Fiji NDMO (@FijiNDMO) January 30, 2021
