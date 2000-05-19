Health

Taveuni and Kadavu hospitals undergo upgrade

Kamna Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 22, 2025 6:16 am

Two key rural hospitals are undergoing urgent redevelopment to withstand the impacts of climate change and improve access to essential health services.

This initiative outlines a critical push to protect vulnerable communities in remote areas from natural disasters, backed by strong international support.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu confirmed that the Taveuni and Kadavu Sub-Divisional Hospitals are being upgraded as part of Australia’s Cyclone Rehabilitation Plan.

Dr. Lalabalavu says the initiative falls under the Vuvale Partnership, a long-standing collaboration between Fiji and Australia.

“Through the Australian-Fiji Health Programme, we look forward to establishing minimum service standards to ensure better care in our rural and remote areas.”

The Health Minister says the partnership also focuses on improving infrastructure to ensure health care is accessible to all, including those with disabilities.

“This partnership also helps us to reach those who are too often left behind. We are now working closely with organizations of persons with disabilities. Two of them are delivering services right here at CWM – sign language interpretation for the deaf and hard of hearing, and wheelchair maintenance through the Spinal Injuries Association.”

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that these upgrades are designed to ensure the hospitals can continue functioning during extreme weather, safeguarding the health and wellbeing of people living far from major urban centers.

