Taskforce explores law to stop children's access to porn

[Source: Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection/ Facebook]

The National Taskforce to Address Pornography is exploring measures to restrict children from accessing sexually explicit content.

The taskforce convened its second meeting this week, where they decided to undertake the formation of proposed laws to ban all children 17 and under from accessing pornography.

The Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection as co-chair, presented with UNFPA chief gender advisor Dr. Leigh-Ashley the Gender Analysis of the Online Safety Act, as well as a presentation by Director Children Arieta Tagivetaua on the offences of creating, possessing, and trafficking of child pornography materials under the Child Care and Protection Act 2024.

Co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, External Trade, Cooperatives, and SMEs, Manoa Kamikamica, the meeting focused on addressing the growing concern about pornography access and its detrimental effects on children.

Key agenda items included exploring measures to restrict children’s access to pornographic content, developing actionable strategies to reduce pornography consumption, and presentations from three working groups focusing on policy and legislation, survivor support and empowerment, and technology-based responses.

The taskforce also gained insights from Australia’s experience in addressing pornography.

Discussions also highlighted the need to address gaps in the current legal framework, develop new policies to confront the issue effectively and provide robust support systems for survivors of pornography-related abuse.