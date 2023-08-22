Targeted approach for rural development

The Ministry of Rural Development is taking a targeted approach towards assisting communities with more income-generating activities.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says they are rolling out assistance based on geographical factors, as farming, fishing and business start-ups are in great demand.

He says they are identifying gaps and trying to provide the necessary support for economic empowerment to people living in rural and maritime areas.

“We look at where we can fit in as far as agriculture is concerned. We’re talking about collection centres where farmers can bring all their produce, collect it there, and then it’s taken by a middleman or whoever comes in and buys their produce.”

Ditoka adds that plans are in place to assist the fishermen to enhance their storage capacities with the provision of blast