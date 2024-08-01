Tarakinikini presents credential to ISA Secretary-General

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Facebook]

Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations, Filipo Tarakinikini, has presented his credentials to the Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority, Michael W. Lodge.

Tarakinikini has been appointed as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Fiji to ISA.

Prior to his appointment as Permanent Representative of Fiji to ISA, Ambassador Tarakinikini served in several high-profile roles, including in the United Nations Department for Safety and Security and in the Fiji Military Forces.

His career highlights include leading interagency assessment missions to conflict-affected regions and serving as Chief Security Advisor in Jerusalem and Kathmandu.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Tarakinikini emphasized Fiji’s dedication to ISA’s mission.

He says as a longstanding Council and ISA Member, Fiji will continue to uphold and safeguard ISA to act in the best interest of all, in particular the management and conservation of the “common heritage of mankind.”