Talks of additional financial support

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Employment is actively engaging with the governments of Australia and New Zealand to seek more financial support for its skilled worker training programs.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh highlighted the disparity where Fijian workers are trained locally but end up benefiting the economies of Australia and New Zealand through employment.

Singh says the call for support is to upskill locals who will remain back and serve the Fijian economy.

Article continues after advertisement

The Employment Minister reveals ongoing discussions between Fijian and Australian counterparts on training support issues expressing the successful completion of the support program and its implementation.

“What we have said is that they must contribute to our training. Just contribute to our training by supporting our training programs here. And I’m confident they will find a way out of this soon.”

General Manager of Corporate Services and Human Resources for Telecom Fiji, Samuela Vadei, stresses that the two countries should contribute to training costs, as they are the primary beneficiaries of Fijian migration.

“We train our locals, and they pouch them. Now that we are training more, we are spending more to train them. They are reaping the benefits. I think the commitment by the government at that session was for them to talk to New Zealand and Australia to send us money to continue the training for our purpose.”

The Fijian government’s commitment to deal with this matter highlights how crucial it is that all stakeholders in the employment and migration processes make equitable contributions.