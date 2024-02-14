Talks for a special court to deal with drug cases

AG Siromi Turaga

Attorney General Siromi Turaga says the coalition government is working tirelessly to address the trade of illicit drugs in every possible way.

In recent weeks, the government and law enforcement have not only ramped up efforts to apprehend those responsible for two major drug busts in Nadi but there are also discussions underway to establish a special court to handle drug-related matters.

The Attorney General cited an increase in drug-related cases, signalling a heightened need to fast-track hearings and punish those guilty of the illicit trade.

[File Photo]

Turaga says the cases that are currently pending in court suggests there is thrive in drugs-related activities.

He says data is being analyzed to see if it justifies the need for a special court.

Turaga says every measure will be taken to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The Attorney General has labelled drugs as the paramount concern facing Fiji, emphasizing the escalating involvement of minors in this illicit trade.