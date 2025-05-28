Talanoa session fosters dialogue on school challenges

Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook

The teachers of Nakorotubu Secondary School have raised concerns with the Education Minister regarding the challenges relating to school infrastructure, access to teaching resources, and staffing needs.

Minister Aseri Radrodro sat down with teachers of Nakorotubu Secondary School for a talanoa session aimed at open dialogue and shared understanding.

This inter-agency engagement provided a platform for open dialogue, collaboration, and community-driven solutions.

Teachers also shared suggestions for improving the delivery of education in rural areas.

Radrodro reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to listening to those on the ground and working together to find practical solutions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.