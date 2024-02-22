Improving business practices is vital : Kamikamica

Minister for Trade and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

A Talanoa Session aimed at department heads to improve business conditions and streamline operations in government ministries was held at the Ministry of Health and Medical Service’s headquarters in Dinem House.

Minister for Trade and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica led the session in hopes of promoting dialogue to improve local business practices.

Kamikamica also stated that the session paves the way forward to address and share insights into better business practices.

The initiative is said to embrace a whole-of-government approach involving department heads from various ministries and ensure a collaborative effort towards community well-being and progress.