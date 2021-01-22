Tacirua Transport to face LTA disciplinary action

Tacirua Transport Limited will face disciplinary action for illegally operating a school bus route without prior authorization from the LTA.

This comes after LTA found a Facebook post stating that Tacirua Transport would no longer be doing an afternoon school route that they had been operating from St. Marcellin Primary School in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says it is against the law for bus companies to operate outside of authorised Road Route License.

Simpson adds bus operators are aware of this as it is part of the conditions of their bus permits.

He also says this is illegal and Tacirua Transport will be brought before the LTA Board for disciplinary action because the responsibility lies solely on their shoulders.

The LTA CEO reiterates that this is not some obscure piece of information for bus operators as there are over 800 Road Route Licenses that have been issued in Fiji.

Central Buses will provide temporary services for St Marcellin Primary while the LTA advertises for a new bus operator.

FBC News has reached out to Tacirua Transport for comments and a response is expected soon.