Tabuya's future uncertain as Rabuka weighs options

Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Alliance party, Sitiveni Rabuka and Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya

Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Alliance party, Sitiveni Rabuka, is still deciding on his action against Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya.

Rabuka made the comment when asked about Tabuya’s removal as Deputy PA Leader following an investigation by the Party’s committee regarding the sex and drugs scandal.

The Prime Minister says the decision to strip Tabuya of the Deputy Leader position of the People’s Alliance was made by the party’s machinery.

Asked what his plan as Prime Minister is, Rabuka says he is yet to get there.

“On the government level? I’m not there yet, and we are not there yet. You are not there yet in terms of what exactly? On what I wanted to do, I’m still considering.”

The Prime Minister says the decision was taken entirely by the investigation committee and he does not have any say in it.

He also states that Tabuya should express her dissatisfaction with the position taken against her by the Party, as he cannot do that on her behalf.

Rabuka had to rush to Parliament as today’s session was underway.

Meanwhile, Tabuya did not come out of parliament during the morning tea break.