Tabuya wants death penalty for drug traffickers

[Source: BT]

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya is advocating for the exploration of the death penalty for drug traffickers caught with large volumes of drugs.

Fiji abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes in 1979 and for all crimes in 2015 and the last execution occurred in 1964.

While death penalty is unlawful under 2013 constitution, she states that while Fiji continues to serve as a transit point for other markets, there is an urgent need to enforce stronger laws to protect our borders and people.

Article continues after advertisement



Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran (left), Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya

Tabuya also expressed concerns over the easy availability of drugs on the streets, which both adults and children are consuming.

“We need to have deterrence and to consider the death penalty to protect our people who are not aware of the harmful effects of drugs, who are using this as a means of earning quick money, but it is harming us more than the economic benefit that may come from the sale of drugs.”

The Minister adds that such stringent measures will deter drug traffickers and drug lords from engaging in illegal activities within the country.

Tabuya emphasizes that implementing harsher penalties, including the death penalty could reduce the drug trade and its harmful effects on Fijian society.