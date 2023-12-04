Tabuya sets goal to safeguard coral reefs

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya [right] at the launch of the Breakthrough Initiative in Dubai [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya is shining a spotlight on the critical role of coral reefs as the ‘Protector of Fiji.’

At the launch of the Breakthrough Initiative in Dubai, she emphasized how these natural wonders shield Fiji from storm surges, ensure food security, and sustain livelihoods.

In a rallying call for global support, Tabuya unveiled an ambitious target of securing USD $12 billion by 2030.

This funding, she states is crucial to bridge the coral reef funding gap and ensure the long-term well-being of Fiji and other coastal nations dependent on these vital ecosystems.

Tabuya stressed the intertwined resilience of coral reefs and Fijian communities amid escalating climate challenges.

The Minister called for a unified global effort, rallying hope for meeting the outlined targets and ultimately enhancing the wellbeing of Fiji and other coastal nations reliant on coral reefs.

Speakers at the event included representatives from Brazil’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Palau’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment and the UK’s Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.