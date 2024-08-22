Tabuya reveals HIV risks among children

Minister for Children Lynda Tabuya says they have recorded cases where some children who engaged in sharing injectable illicit drugs or Bluetoothing practices have contracted HIV.

Tabuya reveals that these children are currently rehabilitating at Lautoka Hospital, and their families have reached out for help.

Tabuya is calling on Fijians to refrain from engaging in high-risk activities that increase their chances of acquiring HIV.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds there is a need for a comprehensive drug awareness and prevention plan.

“Because if we do not nip it in the bud now for our children, they will become adults that have unhealthy coping mechanisms that are dealing with trauma.”

Tabuya is urging families not to leave their children unattended, especially in vulnerable situations.

She also stresses the importance of preventive measures to protect children from the dangers of drug use and the associated risk of HIV.