Tabuya maintains pornography viewing claim

Despite all three Fijian IP providers denying they gave any information to the Opposition, Lynda Tabuya still insists one of them gave her statistics about the use of pornography in Fiji.

However, in her end of the week parliamentary statement today Tabuya contradicted herself by revealing for the first time that the statistics she had been quoting all week was in fact from a pornography consumption study in America.

It’s this American pornography consumption report that Lynda Tabuya has been flouting as Fijian pornography statistics all week.

Article continues after advertisement

“The average age of first internet exposure to pornography is 11 and this age is getting younger and younger all the time. 90 percent of eight to sixteen-year old who were viewing porn online admitted that it was done during homework time”.

However, Lynda revealed this in parliament only when Vodafone, Digicel and telecom Fiji denied giving her any information about the use of online porn in Fiji.

Minister for Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the three Telecommunication companies have confirmed that they have not released any information to Tabuya.

“Nor have they disclosed any statistics to her or anyone else. These three telecommunications companies reaffirmed this position to the media yesterday”.

Earlier in the week Tabuya had claimed many Fijian porn statistics including adding the highest viewing time for pornography in Fiji is on Sunday mornings by men.

“I am not at liberty to reveal my source because I received that information on the condition that it would be kept confidential and I’d like to honor that”.

The Minister for Women is urging Tabuya to get back to reality.

“I ask she leave her fake sources in “Lynda-Land” where facts don’t matter and coronavirus blows in the southeast trade winds. Please, join us back in reality, where this side of the House is striving to make real, positive progress for the women and children in this country”.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says SODELPA has an appalling record for fighting for victims of domestic violence and instead of peddling false information they should speak out against the like of SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu who has made racist and backward claims about victims of domestic abuse in Fiji.

Vuniwaqa says porn and abuse in Fiji can best be fought by parents instilling good values in children and teaching our sons to respect girls, to see them as equals and to support their dreams.