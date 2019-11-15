Tabuya charged, Bainivalu remains in custody

SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya has been charged with one count of Malicious Act contrary to section 15(a) of the Public Order Act 1965.

Police says Tabuya will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Author and former TV personality Nemani Bainivalu remains in custody.

He was taken into police custody yesterday afternoon and was questioned at the CID Headquarters for his alleged social media posts.