Tabuya calls for energy market reforms to combat climate change

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya has emphasized the importance of taking action to reform energy markets as a means of mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Tabuya made the comment during a knowledge-based economy lecture focusing on harnessing economic principles to reshape energy markets for the future.

Tabuya says sustainability is an ongoing journey that necessitates a shift toward renewable energy.

She emphasizes that sustainability entails shaping a future where the economy thrives while also preserving and safeguarding the environment.

“With some economic insights, practical regulations and a shared determination we can transform our energy markets into pillars of a sustainable and exclusive growth story.”

Tabuya highlights that energy markets have a substantial impact on the broader population and play a significant role in the daily lives of Fijians.

“Energy market has a direct impact on the cost of living, the availability of essential services and the potential for job creation, our aim is to ensure that every Fijian can experience the advantages of a sustainable and inclusive energy future.”

Minister Tabuya advocates for gender equality to take a leading role in acknowledging women’s expertise and their substantial contributions, both as active participants and consumers, in the knowledge-based economy and the energy sector.