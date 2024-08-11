Tabuya advocates for child protection

Minister for Women and Children, Lynda Tabuya, has raised concerns about the potential link between pornography and violence against children and women.

During a recent Parliamentary session, she emphasized the anecdotal evidence suggesting this connection.

Tabuya revealed that her Ministry is awaiting the formation of the National Task Force on Pornography, which is expected to address the harmful effects of pornography, propose measures to ban its access to children, and regulate its availability nationwide.

She stressed the importance of safeguarding children from exposure to pornography and ensuring their safety within the community.

“The trend of sexual abuse against children in Fiji is alarming,” Tabuya stated. “And I’m not just referring to our schools; this issue extends to our sports fields, communities, faith-based organizations, and even within families. It is particularly troubling that 90% of perpetrators against children are family members.”

Tabuya also discussed the development of a National Action Plan aimed at enhancing safety for children.

She highlighted the critical role of the Child Justice Bill in addressing issues related to children in conflict with the law.

“We are looking into a diversion program to redirect these children away from the criminal justice system and place them in nurturing environments where they can be rehabilitated and reintegrated into their families and communities.”

Tabuya has called on members of Parliament to collaborate in ensuring the welfare of children, urging a unified effort to protect and support them.