Suva Bus Stand revamp on track

Supplied / Suva Bus Stand

The Suva City Council has confirmed steady progress across all key stages of the rehabilitation project of the Suva Bus Stand.

The major works, which began in February this year in partnership with the Fiji Roads Authority, aimed to improve safety and convenience for thousands of daily commuters.

The SCC says despite a few unexpected delays, the project has remained on track through its planned phases.

As of today, all underground drainage works are fully complete, and major road and pavement upgrades are in their final stages.

The council says while surface drainage and line marking are still being finalized, the completion deadline is in sight.

Acting Chief Executive Tevita Boseiwaqa says the upgraded facility will resolve long-standing issues like poor drainage and uneven road conditions, making travel safer and more comfortable.

“We’re optimistic with the progress so far, and with the final touches underway, we look forward to welcoming the public back to a much-improved bus stand.”

Boseiwaqa thanked the Fiji Roads Authority for its key role in the project’s success, calling the partnership “instrumental” in navigating the complexity of the upgrade.

The council has acknowledged the public for their patience during the construction period and assures that the remaining works will be completed in the coming weeks.

