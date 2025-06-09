Sustainable Tuna fishing talks with Kiribati to happen this month

[File Photo]

To support its domestic processing industry, Fiji is nearing a deal for fishing access to tuna-rich waters in the exclusive economic zones of Tuvalu and Kiribati.

Responding to questions in parliament, Minister for Fisheries Alitia Banivalu called the negotiations “of paramount national importance,” highlighting the need for albacore, yellowfin, and bigeye to sustain Pacific Fishing Company Limited and the overall fishing sector.

With climate change driving tuna stocks further north and east into the Exclusive Economic Zones of neighboring Pacific nations, the Minister for Fisheries says that Fiji is seeking special access arrangements to ensure a stable supply of raw tuna.

Article continues after advertisement



Minister for Fisheries Alitia Banivalu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

“Our most recent bilateral engagement with the Tuvalu Fisheries Department has been highly constructive. These high-level talks are primarily aimed at negotiating access agreements to secure raw tuna materials, predominantly albacore, which is the backbone of our domestic processing needs”.

Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau enquired about the logistics of this initiative.



Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

He added that whether there is a possibility of attracting them to have a tuna factory adjacent to their land, which can then encourage a seasonal work program between Kiribati and Fiji, but it may be a useful tool to attract them to bring fish to Levuka and also their factory here in Fiji.

In response to this, the minister confirmed that discussions about this will be considered when they meet with stakeholders in Nadi later this month.

Fiji continues to advocate for such regional concessions within key Pacific fisheries bodies.

The Ministry is scheduled to continue negotiations with Kiribati, where discussions will centre on vessel day allocations and a viable fee arrangement that balances the interests of both nations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.