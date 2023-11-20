Survivor urges women to prioritize early diagnosis

Miriama Rosova

Miriama Rosova, a cancer survivor, is bravely recounting her challenging journey to inspire women to prioritize their health and seek timely medical care.

Her story stands as a powerful testament to resilience and underscores the crucial importance of early detection.

Highlighting the pivotal role of screenings, she specifically emphasizes the significance of breast, cervical, and prostate screenings as essential tools for identifying cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages.

Article continues after advertisement

A warrior in her own terms, Miriama Rosova is encouraging women to stop ignoring signs of abnormality due to fear and embarrassment.

“Most abnormalities are not cancer, and if it is cancer, give yourselves the best chance of a successful treatment. Take advantage of breast, cervical, and prostate screening opportunities, or make a pledge to screen with your health professionals.”

Rosova stresses herbal medicines and traditional doctors are not the way to go.

“The lump had a massive size across my breast, was growing rapidly, and had turned into a boil. Still, I opted for herbal medicine and massages from traditional doctors until I could not take the pain anymore and was sicker anyway. “

Fiji Cancer Society Clinical Nurse Karolina Tamani says that Movember awareness will be in vain unless we all take steps to turn the awareness into action as everyone knows the many causes of cancer and the solutions.