Survivor urges women to break the silence

[Source: GoFundMe]

As the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign gains traction, a courageous woman, who endured 13 years of abuse from her partner, is breaking her silence to inspire others to seek help.

Opting to remain anonymous, she shared her harrowing journey and the transformative life she now leads after summoning the courage to break free from the cycle of abuse.

Reflecting on the initial promise of her marriage, the survivor revealed that it quickly soured as her husband’s true colors emerged.

Living in constant fear due to his abusive and possessive behavior, she endured 13 years of verbal and emotional abuse.

The turning point in her life came when she decided that silence was no longer an option, marking a powerful step towards reclaiming her voice and agency.

“It came to my mind that no that is it I have to do something, if not I would die so I planned that night next day when I come to work I will come and ask for help so I asked my colleague if he could help me so through my work colleague I was able to get access Empower Pacific counselling so I sought help of a counsellor. She really motivated and encouraged me.”

Now leading a life of happiness and empowerment, the survivor is using her voice to encourage other women facing similar challenges to seek help.

Empower Pacific’s Chief Executive, Patrick Morgam, points out the urgency of the issue, revealing that the organization recorded a staggering 80 cases of domestic violence between January and October.

Morgam expresses deep concern over these statistics, emphasizing the need for collective commitment to eliminate such violence.