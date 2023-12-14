Survey reveals shocking deprivation

A report from a scoping exercise involving over 800 households between Lami-Nausori corridor was presented to the government yesterday.

The survey, conducted by the Fiji Council of Social Services, has highlighted neglect by past administrations in addressing critical needs for those living in informal settlements.

Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, expressed deep concern and sought support to alleviate the situation facing these people.

Tubuna says the exercise exposes basic needs neglect that requires urgent attention.

“A community just 15 minutes from the Suva CBD had no water, and they were drinking from wells. Sixty-one families between Lami and Nausori still use pit toilets, and there are even some households that do not have any toilets at all.”

Tubuna says the deprivation for these communities extends to many years despite being located in semi-urban areas.

Executive Director of the Fiji Council of Social Services, Vani Catanasiga, has made a call for a collective approach to address these conditions underlying the daily struggles of these individuals.

“They found some inspiring stories from these communities as we embark on this study. Stories of resilience and hope, and the situation that they have faced is one where they overcome adversity almost on a daily basis.”

Tubuna says it is time to accept the facts of what’s out there and do something about it.

3,473 people from 881 households were involved in this exercise.