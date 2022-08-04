Survey reveals findings that suggests Fiji has achieved some SDGs

Permanent Secretary for Economy Shiri Gounder at the launch of the Fiji Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey.

The first-ever Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey conducted in Fiji revealed significant findings that suggested the country has already achieved some of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking at the launch of the Fiji MICS Findings Report and Snapshots, Permanent Secretary for Economy Shiri Gounder says Fiji has done quite well within the region and even globally on certain indicators.

“In terms of neo natal mortality rate, in the first month after a birth and also the mortality under the age of 5 – Fiji has already achieved the SDG targets. So, for neo natal death rate – Fiji has 7 deaths per 1000 and SDG target is 12 death per 1000. So, we have already achieved the SDG target in terms of neo natal mortality rate and also death for under 5.”

Gounder says apart from the regional and international comparison, the MICS data could be used to compare against certain national benchmark and gauge how far we are from certain targets.

“In terms of basic and safely managed water, we are fortunate as a country that we have universal access, but I think in terms of reticulated water supply – there’s area for policy intervention and more investments with the Water Authority. It’s not something that can be done overnight, it’s more of a development in 10 years as.”

He adds the survey results is not only useful for government agencies but also for development partners, civil society, academia and others involved or interested in improving the quality of life of humankind.

Fiji MICS 2021 contains a wealth of data on a wide number of indicators, including 28 SDG indicators.

A lot of these indicators are being produced for the first time, including drinking water quality, learning skills of children and child functioning.

The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey is an international household survey programme developed and supported by UNICEF and its partners.