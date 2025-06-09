Supreme Court ruling before Sept 5

The Supreme Court has concluded hearings on Cabinet’s request for an interpretation of sections 159 and 160 of the 2013 Constitution.

Parties wrapped up their submissions yesterday, with the State also given a right of reply.

The interveners presented differing views, which the judges will now carefully consider.

Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Justice Salesi Temo, says the ruling originally scheduled for September 5th will now be delivered earlier, on notice.

