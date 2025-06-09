Supreme Court faces conundrum

The Supreme Court has been told it faces nothing short of a constitutional conundrum as it considers a referral from Cabinet on the interpretation and application of sections 159 and 160 of the 2013 Constitution.

Making submissions an amicus curiae or friend of the court, lawyer Andrew Butler assisting the judges said the matter is an important moment in Fijian constitution history.

He told the bench that his role was to provoke and prod rather than simply advocate for one position.

He acknowledged that the court is confronted with a difficult challenge that even touch on the relationship between the 2013 and the 1997 Constitutions.

He says the Cabinet is seeking the Court’s advisory opinion, not binding orders, on the constitutional questions before it.

The proceedings continue in Veiuto and is being streamed LIVE on FBC 2 and FBC News Facebook page.



