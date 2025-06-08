Support for emergency responders is vital

The Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, has acknowledged the vital role firefighters play during emergencies.

Nalumisa highlighted the vulnerabilities that exist in urban settlements, informal communities, and rapidly growing towns and cities.

He adds that over half of Fiji’s population now lives in urban areas, where people want safe homes, secure communities, and reliable emergency support.

“Urban search and rescue is not just a skill set it is a discipline that demands precision, endurance, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to humanity. It’s about entering collapsed structures when others flee, navigating unstable ruins, and making critical decisions under extreme pressure in the hope of saving a life.”



Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa.

He says that the Ministry he leads remains committed to supporting this shift and will continue to invest in systems, equipment, technology, training, and institutional reforms.

Nalumisa also stresses the importance of officers sharing the knowledge and skills gained from training with their colleagues to strengthen overall capacity and teamwork.

