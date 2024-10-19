Sunny Boy entertains crowd in Labasa

Fiji’s Karaoke King, Sunny Boy, performing at the ACCF & LTA Diwali Dhoom at Damodar City Complex, Labasa

Fiji’s own Karaoke King Sunny Boy is excited to be performing again on the local stage.

Sunny Boy who is from Ba is performing at the ACCF & LTA Diwali Dhoom says he was missing this hype for over a decade.

He says returning to Labasa after 35 years was indeed a blessing for him, as he was able to entertain the crowd with his talent.

“The Festival of Lights is full of love and passion, and for music, I think music doesn’t have any discrimination, no barrier. Music gets all the people together, whether it’s Fijian, iTaukei, or Indian. Any music always gets people together.”



Fiji’s own Karaoke King Sunny Boy

Sunny Boy also acknowledged the people of Labasa for turning up in numbers to be part of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporations Diwali celebations.

He says that a lot of changes are happening in Labasa, and more events should be expected in the future.

The Diwali Dhoom organized by FBC’s sister radio stations Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM will continue at the Damodar City complex in Labasa until 10 tonight.