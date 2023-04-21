Summit releases 14 resolutions

Fourteen key resolutions have been made at the National Economic Summit.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the 14 resolutions need immediate addressing.

He says they include noting the critical need for the government’s economic strategy to be focused on trusted leadership and good governance, reinforcing the need for sound fiscal discipline in government in both revenue raising and expenditure to address critical operational and investment needs.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says another resolution is noting that good governance demanded better accountability from the legislative, executive and judicial arm of the government to build economic confidence.

He adds the executive to be held legally and financially accountable for its action and decision.

Underscoring the critical need to upgrade and prioritise human development.

Prasad adds that government will need to be urged to unleash the potential of rural and outer islands by providing them the infrastructure and resources needed to begin the economic transformation.

The need for better utilization of Fiji’s marine resources is also part of the resolution.

“Noting the need for coordinated conservation and better regulation of fisheries to develop marine base activities and a wider community-based approach with additional focus support to improve commercial participation and sustainable commercialization of Fiji’s marine resources,”

Prasad says another key resolution is requiring the government to urgently upgrade technology-based education at all levels and provide the appropriate infrastructures to improve Fiji’s ability to use, innovate, and create technological solutions and develop high-end technology.

Recognize the importance of increasing the engagement and empowerment of Fiji’s indigenous population in commerce and business in partnership with other communities and stakeholders.

“The summit stressed the need for the indigenous community to leverage its land and its natural resources as an asset for direct equity ownership of businesses and commercial ventures in collaboration with key stakeholders, communities, and domestic and international financial institutions, noting that this may require serious and continued legislative reforms.”

There is also a call on the government to urgently look into the upgrading and maintenance of Fiji’s water, sewerage supply, and waste management systems in urban centers, with particular attention to the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Another resolution is to focus on the importance of efficient and eco-friendly land, marine, and transportation systems.

There is also a need to recognize the economic and social challenges created by a lack of consistent electricity supply and the need for greater electricity capacity and connectivity, to investigate more effective potential public-private partnerships, and to focus on renewable and climate-resilient energy sources.

A resolution has also been made to endorse evidence-based policymaking as critical to decision-making.

He adds that Summit has agreed to continue the 12 thematic working groups as a basis for continued consultation and dialogue.

It is heartening to see the level of engagement and the willingness by participants to consider the pressing issues facing the economy.

He says the full impact will only come to fruition through working together to achieve a common vision.

The finance minister says they will start to digest the re-suggestion as it prepares the national budget.

FINAL 2023 NES RESOLUTION

FINAL 2023 NES COMMUNIQUE