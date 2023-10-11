Sugar city covered with smoke again from dump

Vunato landfill

Once again, the residents of Lautoka and its surrounding areas find themselves engulfed in a thick shroud of smoke emanating from the Vunato dump.

This marks the third occurrence of the dump catching fire, leaving the people frustrated and concerned for their well-being.

The ongoing issue has been raised on numerous occasions but relevant authorities are struggling to provide a definitive solution to this persistent problem.

Despite numerous attempts to address the recurrent fires, the residents continue to bear the brunt of the smoke and its detrimental effects on their health and quality of life.

FBC News has been a steadfast advocate for highlighting this issue over the years, voicing the concerns and frustrations of the people of Lautoka.

There are plans set in motion to relocate the problematic dump, with a suitable plot of land already identified.