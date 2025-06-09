Students urged to maintain character as external exams approach

[File Photo]

Students who are doing final preparations for their exams are being reminded to remain disciplined in their studies and care for their health and well-being.

Speaking during the External Examination Dedication Service in Suva yesterday afternoon, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro highlighted that while schools teach academic subjects, the religious organizations and our families teach integrity, humility, compassion, and respect.

A total of 19,007 Year 8 students will sit for their Examination in 717 centres from Monday until Wednesday (6th to the 8th of October 2025).

Last year, 18,973 students sat for this examination, and the Ministry recorded a 69 percent pass rate.

Radrodro says while the students have worked hard, the dedication service aims to lift them in prayer, so that they enter the examination room with a strong heart, peace of mind, and clarity of thought.

“To you, our dear students that are here today and those watching live, you have come through months and years of learning, years of revision and preparation. We acknowledge the long nights, the early mornings, the sacrifices and the challenges you have faced along the way.”

Radrodro reminded students that it’s not only exams but other important factors that shape who they will become in the future.

“And you must remember that success is not only found in marks or the grades that you achieve, but in the character, discipline and perseverance you have built along your education journey.”

This is the second year in a row that the Education Ministry has organized the External Examination Dedication Service for the students around the country.

While the Year 8 examinations start on Monday, the Year 13 exams will begin next week, and 9,020 students will sit for this exam from October 27 to November 6.

Year 12 students will sit for their external examination from November 11 to 21. A total of 13,113 students will sit for this examination.

Last year, a 76 percent pass rate was recorded for Year 12 examination, while Year 13 recorded a 89 percent pass rate.

