Students urge action against drug crisis

Fiji Schools once a sanctuary for learning now grapples with an insidious foe like illicit drugs.

These were the sentiments shared by Deputy Head Girl of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, Tuana Kateke during the launch of the 2023/2028 National Counter Narcotics Strategy yesterday.

Students are now voicing their concerns about the escalating drug problem and calling for action from stakeholders especially, parents.

Kateke says engaging parents helps create a protective environment for Children.

She adds that school can also utilize the Parents Teachers Meeting to collaborate with communities to find effective ways to prevent students from experimenting with alcohol, grog and smoking.

“This often serves as gateways for illicit substances. Holistic interventions go beyond mere drug education. Schools equip students with leadership skills, decision taking abilities and coping mechanisms.”

Delainamasi Government School Head Girl Lillian Wenavanua shared similar sentiments.

Wenavanua says the drug issue demands attention, empathy and most importantly concerted effort.